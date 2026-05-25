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Man accused of attacking woman with knife on West Side before cutting himself, SAPD says

Both the woman and the man were taken to a hospital for treatment

KSAT Digital Staff

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SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man cut himself after following a woman and attacking her with a knife on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

San Antonio police officers responded to a call for a stabbing just after 9:15 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and Inez Avenue.

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The officers were told that the man, identified as the suspect, and a 68-year-old woman had a verbal altercation at a home on Northwest 36th Street.

During the altercation, SAPD said the man pulled out a knife and attacked the woman’s upper body.

The woman attempted to escape the assault and ended up at the Northwest 36th Street and Inez Avenue intersection.

The report said that the man had followed the woman and struck her again with the knife.

After the woman was assaulted for the second time, officers said the man started to cut himself.

Officers provided aid to both the woman and the man at the scene. According to the report, the man was taken into custody “for the safety of all parties.”

Both the woman and the man were taken to a hospital for treatment. SAPD did provide their conditions in the report.

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