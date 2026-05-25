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Man charged with animal cruelty after dead dogs found at Southwest Side home, SAPD says

ACS took custody of all other living animals on the property

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Crime Arrest Handcuffs Fingerprint (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A 76-year-old man was arrested after officers found multiple dead dogs at his Southwest Side home on Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the scene just after 1:35 p.m. in the 500 block of Cavalier Avenue, following a report that the man was killing dogs.

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Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found the man and discovered several dead dogs.

The man was later taken into custody and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, police said.

Animal Care Services (ACS) also responded to investigate. The agency took custody of all other living animals on the property.

At this time, the man’s identity has not yet been released. It’s unclear how many dogs were killed.

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