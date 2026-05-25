Election Day guide: Polling locations, races and voting rules in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the Texas primary runoff election, with several high-profile races on the ballot — including the Republican showdown for U.S. Senate between incumbent John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters can cast ballots at any polling location countywide.

See the list and map of polling places, plus voting hours, below.

>>Texas primary runoff: Key races on the May 26 ballot

The deadline to apply for a mail ballot has passed, but if you requested one, it must be received by the elections office or postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Completed mail-in ballots can be returned to the election office in person or mailed using the United States Postal Service.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Here’s what you need to know about the May 26 Election Day in Bexar County.

When can I vote on Election Day in Bexar County?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26

Where can I vote on Election Day in Bexar County?

On Election Day, voters can cast a ballot at any polling location in Bexar County.

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote?

To check if you are eligible to vote, click here. The last day to register to vote in the May 26 primary runoff was April 27.

What’s on the ballot?

The marquee matchup on that ballot is the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate between incumbent John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

On May 19, one week before Election Day, President Donald Trump officially endorsed Paxton.

The winner between Cornyn and Paxton will face Democratic nominee James Talarico.

In Texas’ 35th Congressional District, both parties have runoff contests to settle — Carlos De La Cruz and John Lujan on the Republican side, and Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia on the Democratic side.

In Bexar County, the Democratic race for district attorney is down to two candidates, former appellate judge Luz Elena Chapa and Jane Davis, chief of the juvenile section of the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

The winner of that race will face Republican Ashley Foster in November to succeed outgoing District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who is not seeking re-election.

Voters, depending on their party and address, will also be deciding the lieutenant governor, attorney general, state representative, state senator, county clerk and district clerk races.

The Bexar County Democratic sample ballot can be seen below:

The Bexar County Republican sample ballot can be seen below:

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include the following:

Texas driver’s license

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military ID card with a photo

U.S. citizenship certificate containing a photo

U.S. passport

For more information on voter ID requirements, click here.

Read also: