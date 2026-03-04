These Bexar County and Texas races are headed to primary runoff elections

KSAT 12 News' Vote 2026 coverage of the May 26, 2026, runoff elections.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Tuesday marked Election Day in Texas, but the battle isn’t over for several candidates, including those running in key races.

For a candidate to win a primary election, they must earn more than 50% of the vote in their respective party’s race. In the races where a majority vote was not secured, the two candidates with the most votes will go head-to-head in the May 26 runoff election for their party nomination.

The winner of the May 26 primary runoff will face the opposing party’s nominee on Nov. 3.

At least 15 races that were on the Bexar County sample ballot are headed for a runoff.

Here’s what to know:

U.S. Senate

The Texas race for U.S. Senate in this year’s primary election is set to be highly contested with some familiar faces. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The race at the top of all Texans’ ballots was U.S. Senate. Both Republican and Democratic primaries were hotly contested.

On the GOP side, incumbent John Cornyn (42%) and Ken Paxton (41%) are heading to a May 26 runoff.

The GOP contest also featured U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, who finished a distant third and conceded.

U.S. Senators are elected for six-year terms.

Cornyn is seeking a fifth term and hopes to avoid becoming the first Republican senator in Texas history to seek reelection and not be renominated.

All Texas voters have this race on their ballot.

Bexar County DA

In the open race for Bexar County District Attorney, Democrats battled out a race that was called early Wednesday.

Luz Elena Chapa led the race with 24% of the vote in the Democratic primary. Jane Davis earned 18% of the votes, which means the two will meet in the May 26 runoff.

Congressional District 23

Texas Congressional District 23. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (42%) was forced into a primary runoff with his GOP opponent Brandon Herrera (43%) in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District vote while facing calls to resign over allegations of having an affair with a now-former aide.

Gonzales, who has said he won’t step down, entered the nation’s first big primary of 2026 under pressure from fellow House Republicans after published reports last month that alleged to show explicit text messages between him and the former staffer.

The three-term congressman now faces another rematch with Herrera, a gun manufacturer and YouTube influencer who narrowly lost to Gonzales by fewer than 400 votes in the 2024 primary.

President Donald Trump endorsed Gonzales in December. Last week, Gonzales was among the Texas Republicans in attendance for Trump’s visit along the Texas coast.

Herrera told KSAT he thinks his campaign had “a lot of advantages that we didn’t have last time.”

“I think that a lot people are looking for the office to have the same sort of integrity that it always needed to, and not only that, but somebody who actually represents the conservative voice of a very conservative district,” Herrera said.

Gonzales did not have a public watch party that KSAT was aware of. In an X post Monday night, he thanked Trump and supporters.

“Onward to a victorious May,” Gonzales wrote.

Texas Attorney General

(Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune)

State Sen. Mayes Middleton (40%) and Congressman Chip Roy (31%) advanced to a runoff for the Republican nomination for the state’s attorney general.

Meanwhile, Nathan Johnson (28%) and Joe Jaworski (27%) advanced to their own runoff for the Democratic nomination for the state’s attorney general.

Congressional District 35

John Lujan and Carlos De La Cruz are headed to a runoff in the Republican primary race for Texas' 35th Congressional District. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

John Lujan (32%) led Carlos De La Cruz (27%) in the Republican primary race for Texas’ 35th Congressional District. Jay Furman (13%) was in third place.

In the Democratic primary race, Maureen Galindo (29%) held a 2 percentage point lead over Johnny Garcia (27%). Whitney Masterson-Moyes (24%) was in third place.

State Rep. 125

Dist. 125 Democratic candidates Adrian Reyna (39%) and Michelle Barrientes Vela (34%) will head to the runoff election to decide the nominee for November.

Other Races on the Bexar County ballot that are going to a runoff:

Democratic runoff District Clerk County Clerk Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3094 County Court at Law No. 9 County Court at Law No. 10

Republican runoff State Sen. District 19 Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 3 Railroad Commissioner



