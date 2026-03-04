How Texas and Bexar County voted in the March 2026 primary election

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES FIND RACE RESULTS

The midterm elections have begun.

The 2026 campaign season officially launched Tuesday with close races here in Texas. Here’s a look at how people across the Lone Star State voted.

U.S. Senate

The Texas race for U.S. Senate in this year’s primary election is set to be highly contested with some familiar faces. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Among those close races, Republican Sen. John Cornyn will face a runoff against former state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, May 26.

In the Democratic primary, former San Antonio teacher/state Rep. James Talarico defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

See how Texas voted below:

Governor

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily won his primary and will face Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa.

See how Texas voted below:

Congressional District 23

Texas Congressional District 23. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

One of the most-watched U.S. House races in the country was Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which includes roughly 800 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, stretching from San Antonio to El Paso.

On the Republican side, Congressman Tony Gonzales faced a rematch against a popular YouTuber Brandon Herrera. In the last election, Herrera took Gonzales to a runoff that ended with a roughly 400-vote difference.

It was close this time around, too. As of this writing, Gonzales had 43% while Herrera had 42%.

See how Texas voted below:

Congressional District 21

Mark Teixeira (61%) won the Republican primary for Texas’ 21st Congressional District, defeating other candidates by more than 50 percentage points with 75% of votes counted.

Kristin Hook (61%) is leading Regina Vanburg (27%) in the Democratic primary race with 69% of votes counted.

See how Texas voted below:

Congressional District 15

Tejano star Bobby Pulido won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Representative in Texas’ 15th Congressional District with 68% of the vote. He’ll face incumbent Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz in the November general election for the South Texas district.

See how Texas voted below:

Texas Attorney General

Congressman Chip Roy (31%) and state Sen. Mayes Middleton (40%) are advancing to a runoff for the Republican nomination for the state’s attorney general.

Meanwhile, Nathan Johnson (28%) and Joe Jaworski (27%) appear to be advancing to a runoff for the Democratic nomination for the state’s attorney general.

See how Texas and Bexar County voted below:

