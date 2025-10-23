Former West Side teacher James Talarico says San Antonio classroom shaped his path to politics

SAN ANTONIO – Before James Talarico entered politics, he was teaching sixth-grade language arts at Rhodes Middle School on San Antonio’s West Side — an experience he says continues to shape his views as he campaigns for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“Teaching middle school is the best preparation for politics,” Talarico said. “There’s no tougher job than being a public school teacher, particularly in a high-poverty, low-income school. That experience on the West Side is what set me on the course I’m on now.”

He said those lessons motivate him to fight for better funding and stronger protections for public schools.

“Our neighborhood schools are under attack from some of the most powerful politicians and billionaires in the country,” he said, criticizing efforts to divert public funds toward private school vouchers. “We’ve got to strengthen our schools and make sure every child can fulfill their God-given potential.”

Talarico is campaigning on themes of affordability and accountability, often connecting rising costs to what he calls “corruption in government.” He said Texans are being priced out of their communities as housing, health care, and child care costs continue to rise.

“When politicians serve their billionaire mega-donors instead of the people they represent, everything becomes more expensive,” he said. “We’ve got to clean up government, so it works for people again.”

While Texas has not elected a Democrat statewide in more than 30 years, Talarico believes that can change. He argues that one-party dominance — whether Republican or Democrat — breeds “extremism and corruption.”

“I think the best color for Texas is purple,” he said. “When you have competitive elections, all politicians have to stay on their toes and appeal to everyone, not just their base.”

Talarico, who appeared earlier this year on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, has been traveling across the state, meeting voters and promoting what he calls a “non-cookie-cutter campaign.” He said that includes talking to audiences not typically courted by Democrats and appearing on outlets like Fox News and the Christian Broadcasting Network.

“We’ve got to go where people are,” he said, adding that his campaign is investing heavily in social media outreach to reach younger voters.

Faith, Talarico said, also plays a central role in his approach to public service. His grandfather was a Baptist preacher in South Texas, and he said he views his political work as an extension of that calling.

“Jesus gave us two commandments — love God and love neighbor,” he said. “There is no love of God without love of neighbor. That’s what motivates me to serve.”

As he seeks to stand out in a Democratic primary, Talarico said he’s focused on running a positive, issues-based campaign. And while he may not be a San Antonio native, he credits his time teaching on the city’s West Side as the foundation of his public life.

“That’s where I learned what leadership really looks like,” he said. “It’s where I learned who I’m fighting for.”