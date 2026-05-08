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Weather

*Most* of Mother’s Day weekend will be warm & dry; storm chances tonight, Sunday night

A few strong storms are possible overnight

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rain chances peak tonight and Sunday night (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • MOSTLY CLOUDY TODAY: Small chance for rain, warmer
  • STORM CHANCE TONIGHT: Scattered storms this evening through sunrise Saturday
  • CLEARING SATURDAY: Turning mostly sunny, only a stray afternoon storm
  • MOTHER’S DAY: Quiet and hot, storm chance returns after sunset

FORECAST

TODAY

Clouds will hold most of today, with a chance of isolated showers into the afternoon. Despite cloud cover, temperatures will rebound into the upper-70s.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT

An upper-low will bring scattered storms to the forecast. Initially, storms will develop along the Rio Grande and push east overnight. Severe weather is possible, especially south of Highway 90. Should a cluster of storms develop, heavy rainfall would also be possible.

Future radar at 10pm tonight (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY

Storms will quickly clear the area, pushing east of I-35 by the morning. This will give us clearing skies and warm temperatures. By the afternoon, a stray storm can’t be ruled out, but the odds are low.

MOTHER’S DAY

The daytime hours will be quiet and hot. High temperatures should reach the low-90s, with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will sweep through after sunset on Sunday. This likely generates another round of storms. Any rain should clear the area by Monday morning.

Mother's Day weekend forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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