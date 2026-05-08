Most* of Mother’s Day weekend will be warm & dry; storm chances tonight, Sunday night

MOSTLY CLOUDY TODAY: Small chance for rain, warmer
STORM CHANCE TONIGHT: Scattered storms this evening through sunrise Saturday
CLEARING SATURDAY: Turning mostly sunny, only a stray afternoon storm
MOTHER’S DAY: Quiet and hot, storm chance returns after sunset
FORECAST
TODAY
Clouds will hold most of today, with a chance of isolated showers into the afternoon. Despite cloud cover, temperatures will rebound into the upper-70s.
THIS EVENING/TONIGHT
An upper-low will bring scattered storms to the forecast. Initially, storms will develop along the Rio Grande and push east overnight. Severe weather is possible, especially south of Highway 90. Should a cluster of storms develop, heavy rainfall would also be possible.
SATURDAY
Storms will quickly clear the area, pushing east of I-35 by the morning. This will give us clearing skies and warm temperatures. By the afternoon, a stray storm can’t be ruled out, but the odds are low.
MOTHER’S DAY
The daytime hours will be quiet and hot. High temperatures should reach the low-90s, with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will sweep through after sunset on Sunday. This likely generates another round of storms. Any rain should clear the area by Monday morning.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.