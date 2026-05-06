North Side neighbors shaken after 3 dead, 1 critically injured in suspected murder-suicide

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are dead, and a fourth is hospitalized in critical condition after what San Antonio Police Department officials are calling a murder-suicide on the North Side.

The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Croesus Avenue near Vance Jackson Road.

Authorities said Carlos Ray Rodriguez Alcorta, 25, forced his way into the home and opened fire, killing Manuel Flores, 64, and Adela Flores, 60. A 24-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was also shot and remains in critical condition.

Police said Rodriguez Alcorta later took his own life.

A 33-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child were inside the home at the time but were able to escape unharmed, according to investigators.

Neighbors in the area said they were shaken by the violence and are mourning the loss of people they described as kind and undeserving of such a tragedy.

“They were good people, and now they’re dead,” a neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous said. “We just heard the gunshots,” the neighbor said. “It was loud.”

An extended family member, who did not want to be identified, described the scene as chaotic and emotional.

“There is blood all around,” the relative said in Spanish.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between Rodriguez Alcorta and the victims and said a motive remains under investigation.

Neighbors told KSAT that the critically injured woman is the mother of the young child who was inside the home during the shooting. Some expressed hope she will recover.

“For her to get better, to get to the child,” one neighbor said, adding concern about the emotional impact on the child.

The investigation is ongoing.

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