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At least 2 dead in Southwest Side crash, SAPD says

A TxDOT map shows three lanes blocked on Southwest Loop 410 near Valley Hi Drive

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

An SAPD patrol vehicle. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating what led up to a deadly crash on the Southwest Side.

Authorities said at least two people died on Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Southwest Loop 410 and Valley Hi Drive.

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As of 4 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)’s incident map shows a crash blocking three of four northbound lanes of SW Loop 410 near Valley Hi Drive.

At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles or people were impacted by the crash.

It is also unclear when the blocked lanes on SW Loop 410 will reopen.

SAPD said the scene is still active and its investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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