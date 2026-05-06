Timberwolves preparing for Spurs to bounce back in Game 2 of Western Conference semifinals

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama (1), right, shoots during the second half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Antonio, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals is set for Wednesday night, with the Minnesota Timberwolves looking to take a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

Minnesota opened the series with a 104-102 win in Game 1 on Monday. That’s when Anthony Edwards made a surprise return and provided an immediate boost, shifting the energy on the floor.

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On Wednesday at shootaround, the Timberwolves said they are preparing for the Spurs’ backcourt.

“Fox and Harper are more shifty, faster guys. Castle is more straight-line — he’s going to bump you,” said Jaylen Clark.

>> SCHEDULE: NBA announces TV schedule, tip times for first 4 games of Spurs-Timberwolves series

Clark finished Game 1 with two points and one rebound and expects a stronger response from San Antonio.

“I expect them to be way more aggressive,” he said. “Tonight, they’ve got to get one. I’m pretty sure they don’t want to go to Minnesota down 2-0. You’ll see the real them show up.”

Julius Randle said Minnesota is focused on building off its Game 1 performance.

“We had a great day of preparation yesterday,” Randle said.

Randle logged 41 minutes in the opener, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs have lost seven consecutive road games against the Timberwolves. Victor Wembanyama has yet to win at Target Center.

Tipoff for Game 2 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

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