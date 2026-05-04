Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards participates during game day shootaround

The biggest question of the day involved Timberwolves superstar playmaker Anthony Edwards.

Edwards injured his knee in the first series of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.

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On Day 1 of the second series, Minnesota held shootaround at the Frost Bank Center ahead of the game. Edwards participated, shooting from 3-point range and slowly warming up.

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At the start of the day, the team listed Edwards as questionable for Game 1. But around 2:45 p.m. CT, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Edwards had been cleared to play.

With or without him, the Timberwolves are ready to face the Spurs. Edwards would certainly help.

“It was pretty amazing how fast he got to that point. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Timberwolves guard Mike Conley said.

He added that Edwards had been rehabbing his knee all week.

“We’re happy to have him when he’s ready. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go,” he said.

“He’s one of the best players in the world, and what he does on the court — his personality, his leadership — all that is big for our team,” Timberwolves forward Julius Randle said. “It’s going to be on me to make the right plays.”

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT at the Frost Bank Center.

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