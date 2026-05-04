Suspect accused of injuring off-duty officer booked on 2 charges, SAPD says Police say Erik Salinas, 32, assaulted an officer late Saturday night The department took Erik Salinas, 32, into custody on Saturday, May 2, 2026, after the off-duty officer attempted to confront the suspect on a theft-related offense. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified a man accused of injuring an off-duty officer on Saturday night.
The department took Erik Salinas, 32, into custody after the off-duty officer attempted to confront him on a theft-related offense.
Multiple officers were called just after 10:30 p.m. to the 16000 block of Nacogdoches Road where the off-duty officer required assistance.
Salinas later injured the officer and fled the scene before on-duty SAPD officers arrived, police said.
The nature of the off-duty officer’s injuries is unclear.
Shortly after they arrived, the on-duty officers tracked down Salinas and arrested him without further incident, SAPD said.
Salinas was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on the following charges:
Assault of a peace officer, a second-degree felony Evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor
A Bexar County judge set Salinas’ combined bond for both charges at $24,000. Records show he remains in custody at the county jail.
Salinas is expected back in court on the evading arrest charge on June 9, according to court records.
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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