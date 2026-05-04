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Suspect accused of injuring off-duty officer booked on 2 charges, SAPD says

Police say Erik Salinas, 32, assaulted an officer late Saturday night

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

The department took Erik Salinas, 32, into custody on Saturday, May 2, 2026, after the off-duty officer attempted to confront the suspect on a theft-related offense. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified a man accused of injuring an off-duty officer on Saturday night.

The department took Erik Salinas, 32, into custody after the off-duty officer attempted to confront him on a theft-related offense.

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Multiple officers were called just after 10:30 p.m. to the 16000 block of Nacogdoches Road where the off-duty officer required assistance.

Salinas later injured the officer and fled the scene before on-duty SAPD officers arrived, police said.

The nature of the off-duty officer’s injuries is unclear.

Shortly after they arrived, the on-duty officers tracked down Salinas and arrested him without further incident, SAPD said.

Salinas was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Assault of a peace officer, a second-degree felony
  • Evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor

A Bexar County judge set Salinas’ combined bond for both charges at $24,000. Records show he remains in custody at the county jail.

Salinas is expected back in court on the evading arrest charge on June 9, according to court records.

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