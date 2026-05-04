Suspect accused of injuring off-duty officer booked on 2 charges, SAPD says

The department took Erik Salinas, 32, into custody on Saturday, May 2, 2026, after the off-duty officer attempted to confront the suspect on a theft-related offense.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified a man accused of injuring an off-duty officer on Saturday night.

The department took Erik Salinas, 32, into custody after the off-duty officer attempted to confront him on a theft-related offense.

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Multiple officers were called just after 10:30 p.m. to the 16000 block of Nacogdoches Road where the off-duty officer required assistance.

Salinas later injured the officer and fled the scene before on-duty SAPD officers arrived, police said.

The nature of the off-duty officer’s injuries is unclear.

Shortly after they arrived, the on-duty officers tracked down Salinas and arrested him without further incident, SAPD said.

Salinas was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on the following charges:

Assault of a peace officer, a second-degree felony

Evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor

A Bexar County judge set Salinas’ combined bond for both charges at $24,000. Records show he remains in custody at the county jail.

Salinas is expected back in court on the evading arrest charge on June 9, according to court records.

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