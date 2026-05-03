Man arrested for assaulting off-duty officer on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an off-duty police officer on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of Nacogdoches Road.

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Police said the off-duty officer had attempted to confront the man in connection with a theft-related offense when he fought the officer, causing bodily injury.

The 31-year-old man fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, police said. Officers remained in the area and located the man nearby.

The man was taken into custody without incident and was charged with assault on a peace officer, SAPD said.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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