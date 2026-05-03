Man critically injured after stabbing in downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured after he was allegedly stabbed several times in downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Commerce Street.

Police said a man was waiting at a bus stop when three unknown males walked up and allegedly began to assault him.

The man was stabbed several times and was taken to a hospital, SAPD said.

The three unknown males fled the scene, according to police. SAPD believe they were possibly attempting to rob the victim.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the three males, SAPD said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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