Man hospitalized after being struck by unknown vehicle on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:47 p.m. on Saturday in the 4300 block of Northwest Loop 410.

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A 39-year-old man was operating an electric bike on the access road of Northwest Loop 410, traveling westbound, when an unknown vehicle “side-swept” the man, SAPD said.

The unknown driver fled the scene and failed to stop and render aid to the man, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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