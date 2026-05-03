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Man hospitalized after being struck by unknown vehicle on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Driver fled the scene and failed to stop and render aid to the man, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:47 p.m. on Saturday in the 4300 block of Northwest Loop 410.

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A 39-year-old man was operating an electric bike on the access road of Northwest Loop 410, traveling westbound, when an unknown vehicle “side-swept” the man, SAPD said.

The unknown driver fled the scene and failed to stop and render aid to the man, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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