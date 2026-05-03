16-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash on North Side, police say SAPD: Driver allegedly struck the teen as he was walking on a marked crosswalk FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched for a crash involving a 2023 Chrysler 300 and a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Drive.
Police said the driver, identified as an unknown female, struck the teen as he was walking on a marked crosswalk.
The driver stopped to check on the teen but fled the scene when she heard police were being contacted, SAPD said.
The teen was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries.
No arrests have been made.
SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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