16-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash on North Side, police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched for a crash involving a 2023 Chrysler 300 and a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Drive.

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Police said the driver, identified as an unknown female, struck the teen as he was walking on a marked crosswalk.

The driver stopped to check on the teen but fled the scene when she heard police were being contacted, SAPD said.

The teen was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries.

No arrests have been made.

SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

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