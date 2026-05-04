SAPD identifies woman killed in single-vehicle crash on West Side

A woman died on Sunday, May 3, 2026, after an SUV crashed into a fence and a parked vehicle in a West Side neighborhood, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died Sunday night after an SUV crashed into a fence and a parked vehicle in a West Side neighborhood, San Antonio police said.

A police spokesperson identified the driver to KSAT on Monday as Maria Elena Yanez, 37. Yanez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the SUV was traveling northbound in the 800 block of Southwest 36th Street near Marbauch Avenue at a high rate of speed when Yanez lost control of the vehicle.

Yanez’s vehicle then struck a curb, rolled into a fence and a parked vehicle in a nearby driveway, the police spokesperson said. The home on the property was not damaged.

No other injuries were reported. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Yanez’s cause of death and manner of death.

SAPD said it is continuing its investigation into the crash.

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