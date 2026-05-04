SAPD identifies woman killed in single-vehicle crash on West Side Maria Elena Yanez, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene A woman died on Sunday, May 3, 2026, after an SUV crashed into a fence and a parked vehicle in a West Side neighborhood, San Antonio police said. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A woman died Sunday night after an SUV crashed into a fence and a parked vehicle in a West Side neighborhood, San Antonio police said.
A police spokesperson identified the driver to KSAT on Monday as Maria Elena Yanez, 37. Yanez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the SUV was traveling northbound in the 800 block of Southwest 36th Street near Marbauch Avenue at a high rate of speed when Yanez lost control of the vehicle.
Yanez’s vehicle then struck a curb, rolled into a fence and a parked vehicle in a nearby driveway, the police spokesperson said. The home on the property was not damaged.
No other injuries were reported. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Yanez’s cause of death and manner of death.
SAPD said it is continuing its investigation into the crash.
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
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