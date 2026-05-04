Fire causes serious damage to garage at West Side home, SAFD says Firefighters were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. Monday SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said it is investigating what caused a fire early Monday morning at a West Side home.
Fire crews and San Antonio police were dispatched to the home just after 2 a.m. in the 8600 block of Wood Wind, which is located west of Culebra Road.
Upon arrival, firefighters said the home’s garage was fully engulfed in flames before crews extinguished them. One woman got out of the home safely, SAFD said.
The fire department said the garage suffered serious damage. No other parts of the home were impacted by the fire.
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About the Author Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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