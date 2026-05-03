Suspect arrested after 3 injured in shooting in downtown New Braunfels, police say

Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple gunshots fired in the 100 block of North Seguin Avenue.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A suspect was arrested after three people were injured in a shooting in downtown New Braunfels, according to a press release.

Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple gunshots fired in the 100 block of North Seguin Avenue.

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In the release, the City of New Braunfels said that a 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both from New Braunfels, were taken to a hospital in Kyle for treatment.

Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple gunshots fired in the 100 block of North Seguin Avenue. (Courtesy of Tara Masling)

A 27-year-old man, also from New Braunfels, was taken to a hospital in San Antonio. The release states all three are in “stable condition.”

New Braunfels police said the two men had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation with the suspect before the shooting.

The suspect, identified as Josiah Anthony Arevalo of New Braunfels, then entered a vehicle, found the two men walking downtown and fired several shots from a handgun while driving away from the scene, authorities said.

Investigators believe the two men were the intended targets, while the woman was an uninvolved bystander, the release states.

Officers located Arevalo, 25, made contact with him, and he turned himself in without further incident, police said.

Arevalo was taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the release.

The release states that Arevalo may face additional charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

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