Woman dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on West Side, San Antonio police say

Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on San Antonio's West Side on the evening of Sunday, May 3, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died Sunday night after an SUV crashed into a fence and a parked vehicle in a West Side neighborhood, San Antonio police said.

Police said the SUV was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control in the 800 block of SW 36th Street.

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The vehicle struck a fence and a parked vehicle in a nearby driveway. The home on the property was not damaged.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

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