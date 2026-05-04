Woman dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on West Side, San Antonio police say Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on San Antonio's West Side on the evening of Sunday, May 3, 2026. (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – A woman died Sunday night after an SUV crashed into a fence and a parked vehicle in a West Side neighborhood, San Antonio police said.
Police said the SUV was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control in the 800 block of SW 36th Street.
The vehicle struck a fence and a parked vehicle in a nearby driveway. The home on the property was not damaged.
The driver suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
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About the Authors Emilio Sanchez headshot
Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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