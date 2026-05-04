Uvalde Walmart reopens after phone threat claiming to be armed, minutes away Threat made using phone tied to California address City of Uvalde water tower (City of Uvalde) UVALDE, Texas – A Walmart in Uvalde reopened Sunday evening to the public after a threatening phone call was made to 911 operators, the Uvalde Police Department said.
A male caller made the threat to dispatchers at 1:45 p.m., the department said, describing his vehicle, clothing and weapons. Six minutes later, another call was received stating that he was one minute away from the store.
Investigators traced the phone number, which was a landline, to a California address.
Multiple local, state and federal agencies responded to the Walmart, which worked together to clear the scene by 2:55 p.m. The store was reopened by 4 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Uvalde police said they are working with state and federal partners to identify and hold those responsible accountable.
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About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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