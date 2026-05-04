Uvalde Walmart reopens after phone threat claiming to be armed, minutes away

UVALDE, Texas – A Walmart in Uvalde reopened Sunday evening to the public after a threatening phone call was made to 911 operators, the Uvalde Police Department said.

A male caller made the threat to dispatchers at 1:45 p.m., the department said, describing his vehicle, clothing and weapons. Six minutes later, another call was received stating that he was one minute away from the store.

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Investigators traced the phone number, which was a landline, to a California address.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies responded to the Walmart, which worked together to clear the scene by 2:55 p.m. The store was reopened by 4 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Uvalde police said they are working with state and federal partners to identify and hold those responsible accountable.

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