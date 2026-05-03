4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, Zavala County Sheriff’s Office says
Deputies responded to a La Pryor residence; investigation into cause ongoing
LA PRYOR, Texas – The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office is investigating why a 4-year-old boy died Sunday, the agency said in a Facebook post, after it said he suffered gunshot wounds.
Deputies said they responded to a residence in La Pryor before he was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
No arrests or charges were announced, and the child’s name has not been released.
This story is developing.
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