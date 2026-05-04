Man escapes Northeast Side train collision; later arrested on suspicion of DWI, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man whose vehicle was stuck on a pair of train tracks on Monday was later taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

First responders from SAPD and the San Antonio Fire Department were called just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of Fratt Road and Interchange Parkway.

When they arrived, authorities learned the man attempted to drive his vehicle over train tracks behind the San Antonio Men’s Club, but the car became stuck on them.

According to police, the man saw a train heading towards the vehicle and ran away just before the train crashed into it.

After a short time, officers said the man returned to the scene where they arrested and charged him with suspicion of DWI.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

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