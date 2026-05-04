More ups and downs ahead, along with a few more rain chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL MORNING, WARM AFTERNOON: 60s --> 80s today

FRONT BY THU AM: Brings small rain chance, cooler weather

SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Thursday through weekend

AQUIFER/LAKES: Aquifer continues to rise, lakes slow to respond

FORECAST

TODAY/TOMORROW

After a stellar weekend, we’ll see warmer weather today. The day will start in the low-60s, but end up in the mid-80s, under mostly sunny skies

On Tuesday, morning fog and cloud cover is likely, then expect a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will spike near 90 by the late afternoon.

Daytime highs over the next week. More ups and downs ahead. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MIDWEEK FRONT

Wednesday should be warm, too, before a front slides through early on Thursday. The front will give us a cool-down and bring some rain into the picture. Rain chances will stay on the low-end, but do stick with us into the weekend.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AQUIFER/LAKE CHECK

The aquifer continues to see a good bump. It’s up more than a 13 feet since April 17th. We’ll still need about 10 more feet to get to what we’d consider a “healthy” level.

Our lakes and reservoirs, which tend to take more time to fill up, are only slowly reacting the rainfall. We’ll need quite a bit more rain to see a real change in these numbers.

The aquifer is now up over 13' since mid-April. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Area reservoirs have been slow to react to the recent rainfall. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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