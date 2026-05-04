3 San Antonio-area schools honored at H-E-B’s annual Excellence in Education Awards

There was only one winner of the Early Childhood Facility Award in the competition — Southside ISD’s Menchaca Early Childhood Center. As a result of the win, the center received $25,000.

AUSTIN, Texas – San Antonio and South Central Texas were well represented at Sunday’s 2026 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

According to a news release, three area schools were recognized and honored with awards and grants:

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Kristen Guerra, Pieper High School counselor

Kevin Korpi, New Braunfels High School teacher

Menchaca Early Childhood Center, Southside ISD

Only two counselors statewide (elementary school and secondary school) were eligible to win an award in their respective categories. Representing Mesquite ISD’s Tosch Elementary School, Amanda Still won the School Counselor Elementary Award.

Guerra won the School Counselor Secondary Award. As a result of winning the award, Guerra also earned $10,000 for herself and a $15,000 grant for Pieper High School.

Pieper High School counselor Kristen Guerra won the Secondary School Counselor Award. (H-E-B)

Korpi won the Lifetime Achievement Award in the secondary school category. Teachers who are eligible for the award must have more than 20 years of experience in the profession.

Korpi also earned $25,000 in cash for himself and an additional $25,000 grant for New Braunfels High School.

New Braunfels High School teacher Kevin Korpi won the Lifetime Achievement Award in the secondary school category. (H-E-B)

There was only one winner of the Early Childhood Facility Award in the competition — Southside ISD’s Menchaca Early Childhood Center. As a result of the win, the center received $25,000.

H-E-B also awarded honors and cash to a teacher with less than 10 years of experience as well as another instructor between 10 and 20 years in the profession.

In addition, school principals from Laredo ISD and Houston ISD, one school board (Corpus Christi ISD) and two school districts (Alice ISD and Garland ISD) earned accolades and cash, the grocer said in its news release.

This year, the company dished out $480,000 in cash and grants to educators.

“In every corner of Texas, educators are guiding students through a rapidly changing world while helping them build confidence, curiosity and a sense of possibility,” H-E-B Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs Winell Herron said in a statement. “At a time when the role of public education is more important than ever, we are proud to recognize these exceptional leaders who are strengthening not only their classrooms, but their communities and the future of our state.”

Since 2002, H-E-B said it has award nearly $15 million in funding to teachers, counselors, principals, public schools, school boards, early childhood centers and school districts across the state.

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