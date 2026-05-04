Axe-wielding man charged with aggravated assault against 4 police officers, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man wielding an axe was accused of making “aggressive movements” towards four San Antonio police officers on Saturday.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers were dispatched just before 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of the Southeast Loop 410 access road and Rigsby Avenue.

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Upon arrival, police said four officers found Derrick Guidry, 33, striking a crosswalk signal with an axe.

The officers ordered Guidry to drop the weapon, but authorities said he allegedly made “aggressive movements” towards the officers. The “movements,” according to SAPD, prompted the officers to keep their distance between him before one officer deployed their Taser on Guidry. After he was tased, SAPD said Guidry dropped the axe.

Police said Guidry did not have any other weapons on him. Additionally, a police spokesperson told KSAT that he was taken into custody with “drug paraphernalia” on him.

Guidry has also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, which is a first-degree felony.

According to Bexar County court records, Guidry is also facing an open, unrelated drug possession charge stemming from January 2026.

Those records indicate he was expected back in court on May 13. However, due to Saturday’s arrest, Guidry’s May 13 court appearance was canceled, and he is now being held without bond at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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