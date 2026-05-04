SAPD: Cyclist critically injured in downtown crash with vehicle The driver remained on scene, police say San Antonio police said a cyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle on Monday morning. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A cyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle on Monday morning, the San Antonio Police Department said.
Officers were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. to the intersection of West Martin Street and North San Saba Street.
Witnesses told police the driver had a green light when the cyclist came across the intersection before they were struck.
The cyclist, a male, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. At this time, additional information on the cyclist is not yet known.
The driver pulled over nearby and returned to the scene, officers said. The driver is not expected to face any charges.
SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
RJ Marquez headshot
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.
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