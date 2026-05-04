SAPD: Cyclist critically injured in downtown crash with vehicle

San Antonio police said a cyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle on Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – A cyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle on Monday morning, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. to the intersection of West Martin Street and North San Saba Street.

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Witnesses told police the driver had a green light when the cyclist came across the intersection before they were struck.

The cyclist, a male, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. At this time, additional information on the cyclist is not yet known.

The driver pulled over nearby and returned to the scene, officers said. The driver is not expected to face any charges.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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