City of San Antonio abruptly cancels Cinco de Mayo celebration at Market Square The event was scheduled for Tuesday Market Square in downtown San Antonio. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has shut down a Cinco de Mayo celebration that was scheduled for Tuesday at Market Square.
The event had been promoted on the City of San Antonio-Municipal Government’s Facebook page.
The celebration would have been held between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and feature traditional folklórico dancing, mariachi music, food and vendors.
A banner at the top of another post made Sunday on the same Facebook page indicated that the event has been canceled.
There was no reason listed for the cancelation.
KSAT 12 News has asked city officials for an explanation, but the city has yet to respond to the request.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. More recent news coverage on KSAT:
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About the Author Katrina Webber headshot
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
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