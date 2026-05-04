Steele takes on Reagan in KSAT12’s fifth annual KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – The fifth annual KSAT Pigskin Classic is set to kick off the 2026 Texas high school football season in style, featuring a marquee matchup between two of San Antonio and South Texas’ most storied programs.

The Steele Knights and the Reagan Rattlers will square off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Jerry Comalander Stadium, with full coverage on KSAT12 and streaming on KSAT+, the Big Game Coverage (BGC) app, and KSAT.com.

Recommended Videos

“On behalf of Reagan High School and Northeast ISD, we are proud and excited for the opportunity for our student-athletes to compete and perform on such a prominent stage,” said Jay Govan, executive director of athletics for NEISD.

“The KSAT Pigskin Classic is a tremendous platform to showcase their hard work, dedication, and talent, while bringing our community together in support of our students,” Govan continued. “We look forward to representing Reagan and NEISD with pride in this special season-opening event.”

“We are truly honored and grateful to have been chosen to participate in the KSAT Pigskin Classic, an event that represents so much more than just a football game,” said David Saenz, head football coach and athletic director for Steele High School. “It is a powerful celebration of school spirit, talent, and community pride.”

“From the dedication of the student-athletes and coaching staff to the incredible performances by the band, dance, and cheer teams, this event showcases the very best of what our community has to offer,” Saenz continued. “Being part of a live televised experience that brings everyone together is both exciting and meaningful. It highlights the hard work, passion, and unity that make this event so special.”

The evening’s festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with KSAT12’s Gameday Pregame, hosted by Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger, and Ashley Gonzalez across KSAT12 and all streaming platforms.

Fans can expect in-depth analysis, exclusive player and coach interviews, and a look at what makes South Texas Friday nights unlike anywhere else in the country. Kickoff follows at 7 p.m., with postgame coverage rolling directly into The Nightbeat at 10 p.m.

Fans wishing to attend in person can purchase tickets through the Steele Knights or Reagan Rattlers athletic ticket platforms.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026 | Pregame: 6:30 p.m. | Kickoff: 7 p.m. WHERE: Comalander Stadium, NEISD — San Antonio, TX | HOW TO WATCH: KSAT12 | KSAT+ App | BGC App | KSAT.com

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.