A new era in San Antonio: Spurs, fans and prices evolve since last playoff success

SAN ANTONIO – A lot has changed in the Alamo City since the San Antonio Spurs last won a playoff series in 2017.

The arena has a new name, the roster and coach are completely different, and the cost of attending a game has climbed sharply. But one thing remains consistent: fan enthusiasm.

As the Spurs advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs, fans are showing up in full force — even as ticket prices reach levels far above what they were during the team’s last deep postseason run.

In 2017, when the Spurs reached the Western Conference finals, first-round playoff tickets could be found for as little as $20 to $50. This year, upper-level seats for Round 1 were selling for around $150.

“The demand is through the roof,” said Jerome Cohen, owner of Best Tickets.

Cohen said ticket prices have risen across the board for live events, but San Antonio remains relatively affordable compared to other markets. Still, a long stretch without playoff success has contributed to surging demand.

“Ticket prices are up, still probably lower than most markets, but we just have such a high demand,” Cohen said. “After such a long dry spell of wins, people are just excited.”

The rising cost extends beyond tickets. At the former AT&T Center, jerseys in 2017 typically ranged from $70 to $110. At the current Frost Bank Center, those same items now sell for between $150 and $269.

The changes reflect broader growth in San Antonio. In 2017, Ron Nirenberg had just taken office as mayor, new river barges were introduced along the River Walk and a baby hippo named Timothy arrived at the San Antonio Zoo.

The Spurs themselves were also in a different place. Franchise centerpiece Victor Wembanyama was just 13 years old at the time, already standing 5-foot-11 and beginning his basketball journey.

Now, the team’s resurgence has sparked a new level of fan engagement. In-arena traditions have grown louder, and postgame celebrations — including honking car horns — now stretch well beyond downtown.

“It really goes to the culture of the team and the culture of the city,” one fan said. “We don’t have many sports franchises to root for, so it’s a one-horse town, and people get on, and it is exciting.”

The Spurs’ second-round opponent has yet to be determined. They will face either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Denver Nuggets as their playoff run continues.

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