E. coli detected in Northwest Side well water sample, San Antonio Water System says

Higher fines and a new surcharge for heavy water users are among the new proposed drought rules up for a vote before the San Antonio City Council on Thursday. Officials with the San Antonio Water System say current drought restrictions are not doing enough to save water.

SAN ANTONIO – E. coli bacteria was present in a recent raw water sampling of a Northwest Side well on Friday, according to a San Antonio Water System press release.

SAWS officials said the Turtle Creek 3 well will remain offline to investigate the possible source of the bacteria, disinfect the well, and retest it. However, the utility said no additional action needs to be taken by customers.

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Map of San Antonio Water System customers served by the Turtle Creek 3 well, which the utility said was contaminated with E. coli on Friday, June 12, 2026. (San Antonio Water System)

This kind of bacteria is a concern for infants, young children and people with weakened immune systems, according to the release. Anyone experiencing short-term health effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms is encouraged to seek medical advice.

SAWS said it routinely tests its water to ensure customer safety. The utility said it has collected 420 finished water samples so far this month that were free of E. coli.

All raw or untreated water is disinfected before entering the distribution system as finished water.

SAWS is required to provide public notice if a water well tests positive for E. coli or fecal bacteria under rules established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

SAWS said it anticipates the problem being resolved within one week.

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