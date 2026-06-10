South Side resident seeks answers on aging SAWS pipes as water concerns persist

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side resident asked KSAT to help find out when aging San Antonio Water System (SAWS) pipes on his street will be replaced.

Juan Martinez said he has repeatedly tried to receive a clear answer from city leaders and SAWS, but he hasn’t received a response.

“Lately I’ve spoken to the council person several times, and I’ve gotten no response,” Martinez said. “I’ve talked to the SAWS people. I get no response.”

Martinez told KSAT that he believes old, rusting water lines are causing problems for him and his neighbors, including discolored water and low water pressure.

He showed KSAT dirty, yellowish water, which he said comes from outdated lines. He pointed to photos taken during past waterline breaks near his home.

A former plumber, Martinez said he’s concerned about debris and mineral buildup impacting fixtures inside homes.

“The faucets, they get clogged up,” he said. “With all the debris coming out, you get yellow water.”

Martinez said he’s been trying to receive answers for years and didn’t expect progress.

“They haven’t answered me in so many years,” Martinez said. “I don’t know if they’re gonna answer you in a few days or a few weeks.”

After KSAT reached out to SAWS, the utility provided a timeline that showed water mains in the South Side neighborhood are scheduled for replacement in 2027 and 2028.

SAWS said West Villaret Boulevard is scheduled for 2027, while West Mally Boulevard and Garnett Avenue are scheduled for 2028.

SAWS said the project is not yet funded but would be part of the capital projects package tied to the rate proposal the utility is seeking. The utility also said that there have been two main breaks near W. Mally Blvd. in the past 12 months.

SAWS told KSAT that after the station’s inquiry, crews flushed and inspected the lines to Martinez’s home and found no water quality concerns.

KSAT also requested a statement from the staff of District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran about why Martinez said he could not get an answer. No response was provided.

Residents can look up planned SAWS projects using the utility’s online map. Anyone with water quality concerns can call SAWS at 210-704-SAWS.

More SAWS coverage on KSAT: