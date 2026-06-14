Celebrities spotted at the Frost Bank Center during Spurs-Knicks Game 5

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks were back in the Alamo City for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, bringing famous faces to the Frost Bank Center on Saturday night.
Here’s who was spotted courtside.
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry was seen sitting next to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during Game 5.
Timothée Chalamet
The “Dune” actor has already been spotted sitting courtside at multiple Knicks games this season, and on Saturday he was back at the Frost Bank Center to cheer on his team.
Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, Giancarlo Esposito, John Turturro and Cameron Skattebo
Hollywood names Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, Giancarlo Esposito and John Turturro — along with New York Giants running back Cameron Skattebo — were shown in an NBA’s social media video posing next to each other during the game.
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.