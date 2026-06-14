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Celebrities spotted at the Frost Bank Center during Spurs-Knicks Game 5

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Actor Timothée Chalamet arrives prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks were back in the Alamo City for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, bringing famous faces to the Frost Bank Center on Saturday night.

Here’s who was spotted courtside.

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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry was seen sitting next to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during Game 5.

Timothée Chalamet

The “Dune” actor has already been spotted sitting courtside at multiple Knicks games this season, and on Saturday he was back at the Frost Bank Center to cheer on his team.

Actor Timothée Chalamet arrives prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, Giancarlo Esposito, John Turturro and Cameron Skattebo

Hollywood names Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, Giancarlo Esposito and John Turturro — along with New York Giants running back Cameron Skattebo — were shown in an NBA’s social media video posing next to each other during the game.

Sydney Sweeney

The “Euphoria” star was spotted wearing a Jalen Brunson shirt courtside at Game 5.

Hayden Christensen

The Spurs posted a video showing “Star Wars” actor Hayden Christensen at the Frost Bank Center.

More NBA Finals coverage on KSAT:

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