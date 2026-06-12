Skip to main content
Thunderstorms icon
89º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
1 killed, 10 other victims injured; Alleged shooter dead in Midland mass shooting, mayor says
San Antonio police officer charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities say
San Antonio couple harassed in New York despite not wearing Spurs gear, warns fans traveling to city
District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd issued warning by state oversight commission over YouTube channel, conduct
‘Are you f---ing stupid or what?’: SAISD police sergeant cleared in abusive 911 call case, 10 months after arrest
Teen detained for questioning in connection with fatal Northwest Side stabbing, SAPD says
As Spurs chase a ring, San Antonio mayor chases cash from Spurs
Trial date set for former Uvalde school police chief in Robb Elementary shooting criminal case

Local News

Inside a San Antonio great-grandmother's incredible Spurs collection

‘Just have faith,’ the 83-year-old Spurs superfan said.

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – As the San Antonio Spurs fight to stay alive in the NBA Finals, one longtime fan says her faith in the Silver and Black has never wavered.

At 83 years old, Gloria Garza has spent decades cheering for the Spurs, building a collection of memorabilia that fills nearly every corner of her Far West Side home.

Garza, a great-grandmother who lives near U.S. Highway 90, has followed the team for what she describes as “many, many years.”

Her love for the franchise is evident from the moment visitors step inside her home.

Walls are lined with photographs of Spurs players, signed jerseys, collectibles and keepsakes accumulated over decades of fandom. The collection has grown so large that not all of it fits inside the house.

“I appreciate them because they’re good-hearted people, the Spurs,” Garza said. “I always watch them.”

Her collection pays tribute to generations of Spurs stars, from Hall of Famer Tim Duncan to fan favorite Patty Mills. But Garza’s current favorite player is Victor Wembanyama.

“I think that Wemby’s such a good-hearted person,” Garza said. “I think Wemby’s getting tired of the way they treat him. That’s why he’s defending himself. He’s got to sharpen those elbows.”

Among her prized possessions is a photo album dedicated to Wembanyama. Garza has created images of herself alongside the Spurs star by pausing television broadcasts and capturing photos that make it appear the two are posing together.

“Look right here,” Garza said while flipping through the album. “It looks like he’s looking at me.”

For Garza, being a Spurs fan is about more than championships. It’s a lifelong connection to a team she believes represents the city and the values she admires most.

Despite the Spurs trailing 3-1 in the NBA Finals, Garza remains optimistic about the team’s chances and says she will continue supporting them no matter the outcome.

“Just have faith,” Garza said. “They’re going to win.”

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...