South Central Texas faces another week of the heat

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Sunny & hot, Heat index values up to 110°F.

THIS WEEK: Continued hot and dry with increasing overnight warmth.

RAIN: Spotty by the weekend with only a 10–20% chance of isolated showers & storms

FORECAST

South Central Texas faces another scorching day Tuesday with highs near 100°F. The hot, dry pattern is expected to continue through the end of the week as a strong high-pressure ridge remains over Texas. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. with heat indices reaching 108–110°F.

Sunny & hot with highs near 100°, heat index up to 108° (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

The heat isn’t going anywhere though. Temperatures continue to rise near 100°F and heat indices topping 110°F.

RAIN CHANCES

Rain remains unlikely through the rest of the workweek as the high-pressure ridge keeps skies mostly sunny and conditions dry. By the weekend, the ridge is expected to shift west, allowing a weak front to approach South Central Texas.

Rain will only be very spotty over the weekend as the heat high moves west. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

That front could bring only a 10 to 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday or Sunday. While a few locations may see brief rainfall, widespread precipitation is not expected.

RIVER UPDATES

Even though the weather is calm, the Nueces River is still dealing with major flooding from the rain two weeks ago. Water levels are finally starting to drop near Cotulla, but the flood crest is still heading downstream. If you’re in Three Rivers or George West, please stay alert and make sure to follow any instructions from local officials.

River flooding continues along the Nueces from rains 2 weeks ago (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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