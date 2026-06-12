WATCH LIVE: San Antonio Spurs to discuss preparation for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Entering Game 5, the Knicks lead the Spurs 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.
At this time, it is unclear which members of the team will speak during media availability.
Game 5 between the Spurs and Knicks will air at 7:30 p.m. Saturday live on KSAT 12. KSAT’s pregame coverage begins with an hourlong Race to Seis special at 6 p.m. on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus before shifting over to KSAT Plus exclusively at 7 p.m.
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.