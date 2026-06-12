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Sports

WATCH LIVE: San Antonio Spurs to discuss preparation for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Game 5 can be seen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday exclusively on KSAT 12

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the San Antonio Spurs are expected to talk to reporters Friday ahead of Saturday night’s Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

KSAT is livestreaming the Spurs’ media availability at approximately 12:30 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible.

The team officially touched down Thursday afternoon in the Alamo City less than 24 hours after squandering a NBA Finals-record 29-point lead Wednesday night before losing Game 4 to the New York Knicks 107-106.

Entering Game 5, the Knicks lead the Spurs 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

At this time, it is unclear which members of the team will speak during media availability.

Game 5 between the Spurs and Knicks will air at 7:30 p.m. Saturday live on KSAT 12. KSAT’s pregame coverage begins with an hourlong Race to Seis special at 6 p.m. on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus before shifting over to KSAT Plus exclusively at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story.

More recent Race for Seis coverage on KSAT:

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