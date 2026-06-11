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Sports

Knicks come from 29 down and beat the Spurs 107-106 for a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals

BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) has his shot blocked by New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, as guard Mikal Bridges defends during first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – The New York Knicks made a record comeback from 29 points down and moved to the brink of their first championship since 1973 by beating the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 on Wednesday night.

OG Anunoby tipped in the miss of Jalen Brunson’s long 3-point attempt with 1.2 seconds remaining to complete the rally, giving the Knicks a 3-1 lead and three chances to win the championship.

It looked impossible early, when the Spurs rolled to a 27-point halftime lead. But Brunson helped bring the Knicks back with 36 points and Anunoby finished with 33.

Game 5 is Saturday night in San Antonio.

No team had come from more than 24 points down in a finals game, when Boston did it against the Lakers in 2008, since the NBA began keeping detailed play-by-play for all four quarters in 1997. The Spurs pushed their lead to 81-52 in the third quarter.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

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