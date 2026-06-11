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Spurs to arrive back in San Antonio after New York trip for NBA Finals

KSAT will provide a livestream of the team's return in this article

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

The San Antonio Spurs bench watches during second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the New York Knicks, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs are expected to arrive back in San Antonio on Thursday afternoon following the crushing loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the team’s return at approximately 2:45 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

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With the Knicks’ 29-point comeback win on Wednesday night, San Antonio is now on the brink of elimination.

Fortunately, though, the Spurs are at home for Game 5 on Saturday. If necessary, Game 7 will also be at the Frost Bank Center on June 19.

The Silver and Black have quite the hill to climb to storm back in the series, but there is some history in San Antonio’s favor.

In 2016, Cleveland trailed 3-1 against Golden State in the NBA Finals and won the series. The Spurs find themselves in a similar position.

Game 5 between the Spurs and Knicks at the Frost Bank Center will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on KSAT 12.

More Race For Seis coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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