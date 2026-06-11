Courtside ticket priced at nearly $115K for NBA Finals Game 5 at Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are headed home to play Game 5 against the New York Knicks this Saturday.

While Spurs fans are hoping for a miracle, the Knicks have a chance to win it all at the Frost Bank Center. This may tempt Knicks fans to head south to see their team win its first NBA championship in 53 years.

As of Thursday, there are still dozens of seats available anywhere from the upper deck to courtside, Ticketmaster’s website shows.

However, once again, the ticket prices are through the roof.

For nosebleeds, the highest seat in the arena goes for over a thousand dollars.

Ticketmaster Game 5 Balcony Level Seats (KSAT)

Courtside tickets range from $31,500 to $115,000. On the visitor’s side, KSAT found a single seat priced at $114,581.25.

Ticketmaster Game 5 Courtside Seats (KSAT)

Civic Park at Hemisfair and the Rock at La Cantera will be hosting watch parties this weekend. Tip-off for Game 5 is set for 7:30 p.m.

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