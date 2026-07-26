Back-to-school start dates for districts in San Antonio, surrounding areas

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SAN ANTONIO – With summer break winding down, school districts are getting ready to welcome students back for the new school year.

KSAT has compiled back-to-school start dates for all the Bexar County and surrounding school districts.

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The start dates span throughout August, with Comal ISD starting the latest, on Aug. 25.

Here are the start dates for the 2026-27 school year:

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