Back-to-school start dates for districts in San Antonio, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – With summer break winding down, school districts are getting ready to welcome students back for the new school year.
KSAT has compiled back-to-school start dates for all the Bexar County and surrounding school districts.
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The start dates span throughout August, with Comal ISD starting the latest, on Aug. 25.
Here are the start dates for the 2026-27 school year:
- Alamo Heights ISD: Aug. 19
- Boerne ISD: Aug. 11
- Comal ISD: Aug. 25
- East Central ISD: Aug. 10
- Edgewood ISD: Aug. 11 (First day of school for the ACE Campus is Aug. 1 and the start date for Gardendale Early Learning Program is Aug. 17)
- Floresville ISD: Aug. 11
- Fort Sam Houston ISD: Aug. 12
- Great Hearts: Aug. 11
- Harlandale ISD: Aug. 12
- Hunt ISD: Aug. 19
- IDEA Public Schools: Aug. 11
- Ingram ISD: Aug. 12
- Jourdanton ISD: Aug. 11
- Judson ISD: Aug. 12
- Kerrville ISD: Aug. 19
- KIPP Texas Public Schools: Aug. 10
- La Vernia ISD: Aug. 3
- Lackland ISD: Aug. 12
- Lytle ISD: Aug. 11
- Medina Valley ISD: Aug. 12
- Natalia ISD: Aug. 12
- New Braunfels ISD: Aug. 17
- North East ISD: Aug. 17
- Northside ISD: Aug. 10
- Pleasanton ISD: Aug. 12
- Poteet ISD: Aug. 11
- Randolph Field ISD: Aug. 13
- San Antonio ISD: Aug. 12
- Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD: Aug. 13
- School of Science and Technology: Aug. 12
- Seguin ISD: Aug. 19
- Somerset Academies: Aug. 12
- Somerset ISD: Aug. 17
- South San Antonio ISD: Aug. 10
- Southside ISD: Aug. 12
- Southwest ISD: Aug. 24
- Uvalde CISD: Aug. 10
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