Where to find back-to-school giveaways in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It is only July, but several organizations are already planning to host free back-to-school supply giveaways.

Several of the events are on a first-come, first-served basis, so arriving early is recommended.

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Check out this list of where you can find free resources in the San Antonio area:

CentroMed: Parents who schedule a well-child appointment at CentroMed will receive a free backpack with school supplies for their child while supplies last. The offer runs through Aug. 14. Click Parents who schedule a well-child appointment at CentroMed will receive a free backpack with school supplies for their child while supplies last. The offer runs through Aug. 14. Click here for more details.

Grace First Baptist Church: The church’s interdisciplinary healthcare team and outreach ministry will host its annual Health & Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2514 Observation Drive. The free event will feature free backpacks, health screenings, giveaways and more. More information can be found The church’s interdisciplinary healthcare team and outreach ministry will host its annual Health & Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2514 Observation Drive. The free event will feature free backpacks, health screenings, giveaways and more. More information can be found here

IDEA Monterrey Park: The The annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 18 at 222 SW 39th St. Backpacks will be given out to students on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations are needed.

IDEA South Flores: The Backpacks for Bright Futures event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 11at 6919 S. Flores St. Backpacks will be available to the community on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must be present to receive one. No reservation is needed. More information can be found The Backpacks for Bright Futures event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 11at 6919 S. Flores St. Backpacks will be available to the community on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must be present to receive one. No reservation is needed. More information can be found here

KLRN Back to School Bash: The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 11 at the San Antonio Food Bank, offering free school supplies, community resources, games and activities for families. Click The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 11 at the San Antonio Food Bank, offering free school supplies, community resources, games and activities for families. Click here for more details.

Pica Pica Plaza’s Back 2 School: The market will host its annual “Back 2 School” giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 29. Children must be present to receive a free backpack and must have a wristband. The wristbands will be given out at 9:30 a.m. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis. A health and community resources event will also take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More details can be found The market will host its annual “Back 2 School” giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 29. Children must be present to receive a free backpack and must have a wristband. The wristbands will be given out at 9:30 a.m. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis. A health and community resources event will also take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More details can be found here

Southeast Baptist Church: Free school supplies and clothes will be given out while they last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 18 at 2414 S WW White Road. Students must be present at the back to school bash. More information can be found Free school supplies and clothes will be given out while they last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 18 at 2414 S WW White Road. Students must be present at the back to school bash. More information can be found here

This list will be updated as more places announce back to school giveaways.

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