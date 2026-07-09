‘Everything is gone’: Family shares heartbreak after driver drag racing hits, kills 17-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side mother is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old daughter, Moncerrat “Monce” Maldonado, after San Antonio police say a man who was racing down Southwest Military Drive hit and killed her.

Monce was walking home after her shift at El Pollo Loco when police say she was hit by 19-year-old Vynzell Edward McGarity.

McGarity is facing one charge for racing on the highway causing serious bodily injury or death, according to county records.

“I still can’t believe that my daughter is not here,” Sandra Maldonado, Monce’s mother, told KSAT in Spanish. Monce’s sister, Alexyza De la Cruz, translated.

“Now everything is gone,” De la Cruz said.

The San Antonio Police Department said McGarity was driving at a “high rate of speed, racing another vehicle. The driver changed lanes, striking a pedestrian who was crossing the street.”

According to a police report obtained by KSAT, McGarity was also arrested on March 13, 2026, for reckless driving. In that report, an SAPD officer said they searched McGarity to arrest him and found a ticket in his pants pocket from March 12, 2026, the day prior. The ticket was for speeding, and said McGarity was driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Calls for enforcement and roadway improvements

District 3 Councilmember Phyllis Viagran said the city has been working to address safety issues along Southwest Military Drive.

“It comes in cycles really with the drag racing and it just seems to be back on our side of town and it’s very troublesome,” Viagran said. “We’ve taken care of some of our issues on the southeast side of Military Drive with HAWK lights and putting in more traffic lights.”

De la Cruz said she wants to see more police patrolling along Southwest Military.

Viagran said curbing racing will require coordination across multiple groups.

“More SAPD monitoring and more reports by the neighbors,” Viagran said. “If (drag racers) take off from Military Drive and they’re speeding down the road, they quickly enter into county area.”

De la Cruz told KSAT she just wants justice for her sister.

“She was so kind,” De la Cruz said. “She was everything for us and she had goals, she had dreams.”

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