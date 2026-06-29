Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman fatally struck by vehicle on South Side, San Antonio police say
3 women accused of murder in connection with deadly stabbing in Del Rio, police say
Child drowns at Boerne City Lake, fire department says
McAllen nun to be released after being detained on her way to Mass, legislators say
Why 39 counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed against a former SAPD officer
2 drivers killed in multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says
Four killed in Karnes County crash, DPS says

Local News

Woman fatally struck by vehicle on South Side, San Antonio police say

Three people were detained for further questioning, officers say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were detained for questioning after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Southwest Military Drive, which is located near Mango Avenue.

The woman, 19, was run over by a white Dodge Charger, police said. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the Charger pulled over two blocks from the crash, and three people inside the vehicle were detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...