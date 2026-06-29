Woman fatally struck by vehicle on South Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were detained for questioning after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Southwest Military Drive, which is located near Mango Avenue.

The woman, 19, was run over by a white Dodge Charger, police said. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the Charger pulled over two blocks from the crash, and three people inside the vehicle were detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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