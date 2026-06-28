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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

2 drivers killed in multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says

A third driver was cleared at the scene by EMS, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Officers were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a wrong-way driver call at Southwest Loop 410 and Medina Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a wrong-way driver call at Southwest Loop 410 and Medina Base Road.

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Officers were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a wrong-way driver call at Southwest Loop 410 and Medina Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While en route, officers were notified of a crash. Upon arrival, an SAPD preliminary report states officers located a three-vehicle crash.

Two of the three drivers were found dead at the scene, the report states. EMS cleared the third driver on scene.

Officers were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a wrong-way driver call at Southwest Loop 410 and Medina Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The investigation is ongoing.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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