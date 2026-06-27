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Four killed in Karnes County crash, DPS says

Crash happened Thursday morning on US Highway 181 near Hobson Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – Four people were killed after a crash on U.S. Highway 181 in Karnes County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 181 near Hobson Road.

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DPS said a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 181 when the driver lost control, veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a 2015 Black Tahoe traveling southbound.

The driver of the Tahoe, April Marie Green, 40, of Poth, was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

DPS said the three other people killed were occupants of the Jeep and were from San Antonio.

The driver of the Jeep, Fernando Espinoza, 23, and a passenger, Eleora Marie Espinoza, 18, were also pronounced dead at the scene. DPS said the rear passenger, Abigail Lynn Espinoza, 25, was taken to a San Antonio hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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