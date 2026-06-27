San Marcos police responding to shooting involving officer, authorities say

Authorities are responding to a shooting involving a San Marcos police officer, according to the city’s emergency services.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Authorities are responding to a shooting involving a San Marcos police officer, according to the city’s emergency services.

In a Facebook post at 9:10 p.m. Friday, San Marcos Emergency Services said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of State Highway 123.

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The post said there is no threat to the public, but people are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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