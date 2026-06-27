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Local News

San Marcos police responding to shooting involving officer, authorities say

San Marcos Emergency Services say there is no threat to the public

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Authorities are responding to a shooting involving a San Marcos police officer, according to the city’s emergency services. (San Marcos Emergency Services)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Authorities are responding to a shooting involving a San Marcos police officer, according to the city’s emergency services.

In a Facebook post at 9:10 p.m. Friday, San Marcos Emergency Services said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of State Highway 123.

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The post said there is no threat to the public, but people are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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