San Marcos police responding to shooting involving officer, authorities say San Marcos Emergency Services say there is no threat to the public Authorities are responding to a shooting involving a San Marcos police officer, according to the city’s emergency services. (San Marcos Emergency Services) SAN MARCOS, Texas – Authorities are responding to a shooting involving a San Marcos police officer, according to the city’s emergency services.
In a
Facebook post at 9:10 p.m. Friday, San Marcos Emergency Services said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of State Highway 123.
The post said there is no threat to the public, but people are urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
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Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
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