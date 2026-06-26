Bodycam video shows San Antonio police officer shooting suspect who produced gun during pursuit

The body-worn camera video in this story shows a San Antonio Police Department officer shooting a suspect during pursuit. Viewer discretion is advised.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department released body camera video Friday of a May 29 pursuit that ended with an officer shooting a suspect who police said produced a firearm.

The 41-second video showed footage from SAPD officer Matthew Kory, 24, during the pursuit in the 3100 block of Vera Cruz.

Watch the full SAPD video below:

According to police, an anonymous 911 caller reported a wanted person, who was later identified as Hector Carreno, in a backyard near Southwest 19th Street and Chihuahua Street.

Officers said Carreno, 31, had two separate felony warrants: possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.

The video showed Kory jumping over backyard fences when he spots Carreno.

“Come here,” Kory shouted at Carreno as he chased him over another fence. Carreno’s shirt then gets caught in a chain-link fence.

Kory grabbed onto Carreno’s shirt.

“Come here, m-----f-----,” Kory told Carreno as he struggled to get away.

“What did I do to you?” Carreno asked Kory.

“Stay right f------ here,” Kory replied.

According to the video, Carreno appeared to produce a gun in his right hand. Police said his weapon was later recovered at the scene.

“He’s got a gun,” Kory yelled, according to the footage.

Kory shot at Carreno four times, the video showed. Police previously said at least three shots were fired, with two of those shots wounding Carreno.

In the video, Carreno was heard screaming in pain.

“Let me see your hands,” Kory repeatedly shouted. The body-worn camera video concluded.

Police said no officers or bystanders were injured during the pursuit.

Carreno is facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault against public servant

Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon

Evading arrest

Police said all findings will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for review.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, the May 29 shooting was the second involving an SAPD officer this year.

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