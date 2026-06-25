Charges dropped against former SAPD officer indicted on counts of possession of child pornography, stalking

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County court dismissed all charges against a former San Antonio police officer who was indicted on counts of possession of child pornography and stalking, a court coordinator confirmed to KSAT.

Charges against Matthew Martin, 44, were dismissed Monday due to “insufficient evidence,” court records show. KSAT has reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and Martin’s attorney for additional information on the dismissal.

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Martin was formally charged with 39 counts of possession of child pornography in 2022, a jump from four counts when he was arrested a year earlier. At the time, the district attorney’s office said Martin intentionally and knowingly possessed files of children engaging in sexual conduct.

Arrest warrant affidavits from the cases stated that Martin’s ex-fiancée turned his phone over to the police after discovering hundreds of images of nude children ranging from 7 to 10 years old.

The stalking charge stems from Martin trying to get back with the woman after she found the files. He repeatedly sent flowers, text messages and emails to the woman, causing her to feel “harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed or offended,” the district attorney’s office said at the time.

He also placed a tracking device on her car on two separate occasions in July 2021.

Martin resigned from the San Antonio Police Department in 2018 in lieu of a perjury charge from an unrelated case. He was accused of lying about a criminal case he was involved in, as well as his own military history. He didn’t face any charges in those cases.

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