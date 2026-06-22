Former San Antonio police officer James Brennand due in court ahead of trial in Erik Cantu shooting case

Ex-SAPD officer James Brennand appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Monday, May 11, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Former San Antonio police officer James Brennand is expected back in court Monday morning for what could be his final hearing before trial in the 2022 shooting of then-17-year-old Erik Cantu.

Brennand is scheduled to appear in the 9 a.m. docket for a pretrial hearing in Bexar County court. The hearing will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

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Last month, a judge allowed San Antonio police internal affairs files to be turned over to Brennand’s defense team under a protective order.

Brennand is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in connection with the shooting. Body camera video showed Brennand opening the door of Cantu’s car and firing multiple shots as Cantu drove away.

Jury selection is currently set to begin July 21.

If convicted, Brennand could face up to life in prison.

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