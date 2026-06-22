Former San Antonio police officer James Brennand due in court ahead of trial in Erik Cantu shooting case

SAN ANTONIO – Former San Antonio police officer James Brennand is expected back in court Monday morning for what could be his final hearing before trial in the 2022 shooting of then-17-year-old Erik Cantu.
Brennand is scheduled to appear in the 9 a.m. docket for a pretrial hearing in Bexar County court. The hearing will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.
Brennand is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in connection with the shooting. Body camera video showed Brennand opening the door of Cantu’s car and firing multiple shots as Cantu drove away.
Jury selection is currently set to begin July 21.
If convicted, Brennand could face up to life in prison.
Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.