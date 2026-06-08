Erik Cantu won't serve additional prison time, receives 2-year deferred adjudication sentence

Erik Cantu listens to his co-defense attorney Charles Bunk speak during a court appearance on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Erik Cantu’s most recent criminal case has reached its conclusion, according to Bexar County court records.

Cantu, who was accused of breaking into the home of his child’s mother in December 2025, was sentenced to two years of deferred adjudication Monday. The sentencing, which was handed down by Judge Stephanie Boyd in Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court, means he will not serve any additional time behind bars.

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Records show Cantu, 21, was indicted June 1 on the burglary of a habitation charge, which is considered a second-degree felony. According to an arrest affidavit, Cantu allegedly stole the tablet of Emily Proulx, his child’s mother, and used the device to message her friends.

Cantu was seen on a live surveillance feed outside Proulx’s front door before she received a notification that her tablet was moving away from her apartment and toward his residence, the affidavit states.

A witness also reported seeing Cantu on Proulx’s second-floor patio before the burglary, according to records. Proulx told police that her friends began receiving messages from her tablet before Cantu began calling and sending her messages.

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Monday’s court proceedings

Jury selection in this case was scheduled to begin Monday. However, Cantu elected to take a plea deal and pleaded no contest before jurors were seated.

In a statement Monday, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office told KSAT that the state “opposed his (Cantu’s) application for deferred adjudication/probation.” Prosecutors argued Cantu should “be sent to prison,” a Bexar County DA’s Office spokesperson said.

“The judge ultimately sentenced him (Cantu) to two years deferred adjudication,” the DA’s office statement concluded.

The following are the terms of Cantu’s plea deal, per court records:

Cantu is required to complete 300 hours of community service

Cantu’s movements will be tracked via GPS device

Cantu has been ordered to remain at least 1,000 feet from Proulx and is not allowed to communicate with her in any way

Cantu cannot drive for the next 2 years

Cantu is required to pay $1,290 worth of fines and court fees

Recent release after April sentencing

On April 1, Cantu was sentenced to two years in prison after Boyd found that he violated probation on two evading arrest charges — both third-degree felonies. The sentence also included more than 300 days worth of time served.

After he was sentenced to deferred adjudication on those charges, Cantu was caught driving a vehicle, a violation of the ruling. A judge sentenced Cantu to probation, and he was ordered to spend time at a treatment facility.

Upon his release, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office filed a 2024 Class A misdemeanor assault charge against Cantu and arrested him again.

According to Bexar County jail records, Cantu was designated as a parolee in absentia on the evading arrest violations and was released from custody on May 22.

While he was out on bond for the 2024 assault charge, Cantu was arrested and accused in connection with the December 2025 burglary.

Regarding the misdemeanor assault charge, Judge Mary Roman in Bexar County’s Court at Law No. 8 sentenced Cantu to time served on April 20. Ultimately, Roman decided the “time served” sentence was adequate due to the two-year sentence Cantu received from Boyd.

What’s next for Cantu

In all, Cantu has been arrested six different times since he was shot by a now-former San Antonio police officer.

James Brennand, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony.

In October 2022, police records showed Brennand fired multiple shots at a BMW driven by Cantu, who was 17 at the time. Proulx was a passenger in Cantu’s car at the time of the shooting. Brennand was fired from the department three days after the shooting.

The shooting drew national attention. Cantu suffered serious injuries and spent months recovering.

Judge Joel Perez, who is presiding over Brennand’s case in Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court, tentatively scheduled jury selection for July 21.

At this time, it is unclear if Cantu will be asked to testify during Brennand’s trial.

If found guilty of the charge, Brennand could face up to life in prison.

More Erik Cantu coverage on KSAT: